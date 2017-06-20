Reservoir Dogs ★★★★★

10.15pm-12.20am ITV4

Advertisement

Quentin Tarantino’s calling card to the movie industry must rank high among the ten best films ever made by a first time writer/director, not far below Citizen Kane. It’s the story, told before and after the event, of a diamond heist that goes badly wrong despite the protagonists, among them Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen and Steve Buscemi, using colours instead of names as aliases to cover their tracks. Once the raid has misfired and mayhem takes over, violence breaks out but the film is most memorable for being beautifully written and directed and very witty. If you’ve not seen it, you have a treat in store.