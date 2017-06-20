Freeview film of the day: Reservoir Dogs
Quentin Tarantino makes an impression in his directorial debut with this smart crime thriller.
Reservoir Dogs ★★★★★
10.15pm-12.20am ITV4
Quentin Tarantino’s calling card to the movie industry must rank high among the ten best films ever made by a first time writer/director, not far below Citizen Kane. It’s the story, told before and after the event, of a diamond heist that goes badly wrong despite the protagonists, among them Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen and Steve Buscemi, using colours instead of names as aliases to cover their tracks. Once the raid has misfired and mayhem takes over, violence breaks out but the film is most memorable for being beautifully written and directed and very witty. If you’ve not seen it, you have a treat in store.
For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings
Order your copy of the Radio Times Guide to Films 2017