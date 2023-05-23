Previously, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham led the cast of Fast offshoot Hobbs and Shaw, which received mixed reviews from critics but proved to be a moderate success at the global box office.

Vin Diesel has revealed that multiple spin-offs from the Fast & Furious franchise are currently in development, to be launched once the mainline series has wrapped up.

Progress on a sequel appears to have stalled for the time being, but Diesel appears confident that other spin-offs will come in due course, including one female-led project.

"I started developing the female spin-off... in 2017 with other spin-offs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spin-offs," he told Variety.

Michelle Rodriguez would be an obvious choice to front a female-centric addition to the series, having been an integral part of the Fast saga since it began, but she was apprehensive about the idea when quizzed on it.

"You pass the baton on. You take the back seat,” she said of her future with the franchise. “You go passenger side. When it comes, the next generation, you have to. It’s the only way to let them define the future.”

Fast X was originally envisioned to be the penultimate entry in the blockbuster saga, although recent comments by Diesel have suggested it could instead serve as the opening chapter of a concluding trilogy.

That may depend on how the film performs financially, given the eye-watering cost of this latest entry, which reaches almost half a billion dollars when marketing costs are factored in.

Diesel cited the franchise's huge ensemble cast – or family, you might say – as the reason for the extension, in light of some fan favourites recently returning to the fray along with brand new additions like Captain Marvel's Brie Larson.

“Look how many characters and great talent there is in the movie," said Diesel at the Rome premiere. "There was no way I can pull that off unless I had everyone on for five seconds. These characters are appealing and we need to see more of them.”

