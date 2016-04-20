It moves, rises, and falls with the significant events that transpire in each movie. In focused, skilful fight scenes between powerful force users the music is fast-paced with high peaks and troughs, and in sadder scenes it is slower yet hopeful. We, the audience, can hear the music, and we hear it changing whenever something significant is happening in the Force, because the music is the Force.

"Yes," you might be thinking. "That's how music works."

But actually, his examples are pretty convincing.

Now, we don't think that jonbaldie actually believes this is intentional – that John Williams thinks he's sitting in the pilot seat of the Millennium Factor – but it's a nice way of thinking about the music. Although, maybe we're wrong, and Williams conducts with a lightsaber.