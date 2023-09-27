Fair Play earned early acclaim on the festival circuit, with critics praising how it addresses gender dynamics through this toxic relationship and against the backdrop of a male-dominated environment.

The film is getting a limited cinema release on on Friday 29th September, before landing on Netflix on Friday 6th October. Check out the tense new trailer below:

As the movie nears release, director Chloe Domont told Esquire: "Ultimately, this is a societal and systemic thing that needs to change. So many of us want to adhere to a modern, feminist society, but we’re still raised with traditional ideals of masculinity.

"For the most part, we raise boys to believe that masculinity is an identity when it’s not. It’s an energy."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Domont's previous directing credits include business thriller Billions, Silence of the Lambs spin-off Clarice and Dwayne Johnson's sports drama Ballers.

Dynevor shot to stardom in 2020 as the lead in Bridgerton's first season, while Ehrenreich had a similarly sudden breakout when he landed the role of Han Solo in Disney's ill-fated Star Wars spin-off.

Fair Play is coming to Netflix on Friday 6th October 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.