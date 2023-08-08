The two-and-a-half-minute trailer opens with a passionate kiss between the couple – named Emily and Luke – before we hear him asking her: "How did I get so lucky?"

She asks in return: "Are you talking about me, or your job?"

It is then revealed that they are about to get married – but have not yet told anyone, as it would be breaking their workplace's policy.

Things take a turn when Emily informs Luke that she is getting promoted into a role that he had wanted for himself, and although he initially appears supportive, it soon emerges that this is clearly a facade.

The new power dynamic appears to put a strain on their relationship, with Luke seeming not best pleased about being told what to do and the fact that she now earns more money than him.

"What are you doing?" he asks her at one point, and when she tells him that it's "just a game" he retorts: "You play it very well."

Eventually, she tells him that they can't both keep working there, but he tells her that he's not quitting.

"This firm has become my religion," he tells his boss – played by Eddie Marsan. "You have become my God. You give me this opportunity, I will give you everything I've got."

The trailer – which includes snippets of several steamy scenes between the couple – then builds to a violent confrontation, ending with Emily saying: "This job... it's killing us."

A full synopsis for the film reads: "When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) begin to sour into something more sinister.

"As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition."

The streamer further describes the film as "a taut relationship thriller" that examines "the destructive gender dynamics that pit partners against each other in a world that is transforming faster than the rules can keep up".

In addition to Dynevor, Ehrenreich and Marsan, the cast for the film also includes Mad Men's Rich Sommer, and The Great's Sebastian De Souza.

Fair Play is released in select UK cinemas on Friday 6th October and on Netflix on Friday 13th October. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

