The film – which Domont previously told RadioTimes.com was her attempt at "twisting" the erotic thriller genre – stars Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Solo's Alden Ehrenreich as a couple working at the same high-stakes hedge fund and indulging in a passionate affair.

However, things take a sour turn when Dynevor's character Emily receives a promotion over Ehrenreich's Luke, with his initial rather unconvincing show of support quickly making way for jealousy and eventually rage.

That all leads to some chilling scenes in the final act as their once-happy relationship spirals irreparably out of control and Luke begins to behave in increasingly unforgivable ways.

If you've got to the end of the film and need a little help unpacking those final scenes, you can read on to have the Fair Play ending explained.

Fair Play ending explained

As Emily's position in the company continues to rise – and she attends more and more meetings with their boss Campbell (Eddie Marsan) – Luke begins to emotionally deteriorate.

At first, Emily seems determined to press ahead with their relationship and engagement, but she understandably loses patience with Luke as he repeatedly belittles her and insults her.

Things come to a head when Luke drunkenly interrupts a meeting between Emily, Campbell, and their co-worker Paul (Rich Sommer) and reveals their relationship, which had previously been kept secret as it broke company policy.

He is clearly attempting to damage Emily's reputation such that her career progression is halted, but Campbell takes little notice of the revelations – subsequently supporting Emily and firing Luke for his outburst.

With Luke increasingly desperate, things then escalate further at an engagement party that had been thrown by Emily's parents against her express wishes, with a shouting match between the pair erupting in public before they continue it privately in a bathroom.

During the argument, they suddenly start kissing. At first, this appears to be consensual, but upsetting scenes follow as Luke becomes aggressive and ignores Emily when she pleads for him to stop.

They next see each other back at their shared apartment, where Emily finds Luke has packed away all his things into boxes and he explains that he will be leaving.

Naturally, Emily is furious with him that he doesn't seem prepared to apologise or even acknowledge the fact that he had raped her and so she takes matters into her own hands by threatening him with a knife until he apologises – wounding him in the process.

Eventually, he does apologise and admits that he is "nothing" before Emily tells him to clear his blood off the floor and never come back.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the film, Domont spoke about some of the reactions to the film and its ending that she'd noted so far.

“What has been surprising – but also gratifying – is seeing that it opens up conversations with men, especially older men rather than younger men," she said.

"But I think older men… it feels like we unlock something inside them that they've been holding, and that they feel like if they can be open and honest about talking their own experiences, you know, in these situations and in their marriages or divorces or the way they were raised and I think that that's been incredibly rewarding and gratifying."

She added: "I will say some of the surprises have been more from the production element or in the development of this film. I would say quite honestly, when I first started writing this script I was writing from a place of anger and pain and frustration from my own experiences in these situations – feeling like men would weaponise their insecurity against me in ways that were unjust.

"But I think the more I got into the story, the deeper I got into filming it and all that stuff, the more I realised that in many ways as much as women were victims of a system that worked against them I realised that many ways men were victims, too.

"And I think that that was a surprising realisation for me. And really, ultimately, you know, it raised an even bigger question about capitalism – which is like, you know, is capitalism compatible with love? Which... I don't know how to answer that.”

