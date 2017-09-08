13. Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

There are many egregious faults here: the cynical nature of the Kirk 'death' scene, the lack of drama surrounding the big Harrison/Khan reveal and, of course, the notorious Carol Marcus underwear shot. But what grates most of all is the execrable retooling of Wrath of Khan's high notes to suit characters we've barely got to know. Don't have Spock yelling "Khan!" Just don't.

12. Star Trek Nemesis (2002)

The Next Generation goes out with a whimper thanks to a nonsensical cloning plot and a director in Stuart Baird who knows nothing about Trek (he thought Geordi was an alien). Throw in a horrible mind rape B-story for Troi and a death scene for Data that will make you wonder whether your emotion chip is switched on – and you really do have the fag end of the Next Gen franchise.

11. Star Trek Insurrection (1998)

"Saddle up, lock and load". Massive cringe. Yes, it's another Next Gen attempt to turn a cerebral, philosophising TV show into an action movie. They got away with it in First Contact (thanks to some effective set-piece stunts), but not here. Picard goes rogue for all of two minutes, while Riker saves the ship with what looks like a joystick from a Commodore 64. You know you're in trouble when the highlight of the whole movie is Troi and Crusher talking about how their boobs have firmed up thanks to a planet of eternal youth.