Millie Bobby Brown is back in the title role for this sequel, playing the inquisitive younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, who are played by The Witcher 's Henry Cavill and Peaky Blinders star Sam Claflin respectively.

Netflix has unveiled our first look at Enola Holmes 2 in a new sizzle reel promoting its 2022 slate of original films.

Originally intended for a cinema release, the first film was snapped up by Netflix in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, with the streaming service now leading production on this second entry.

Enola Holmes 2 gets a prime spot in the new advertisement, which sees a number of characters from Netflix's 2022 film slate talk directly to the audience about the streaming service's upcoming projects.

"In here, mystery sparks extraordinary adventure," says Cavill's Sherlock Holmes, as he strolls down a Victorian alleyway with Brown's Enola.

She playfully adds: "The real mystery is why everyone is talking to them [the viewers]. I thought that was my thing?"

Among the fleeting shots from Enola Holmes 2, we see the title character running away from two police officers and enjoying a bit of ballroom dancing, while Sherlock can be seen deep in thought as he smokes from his iconic pipe.

The synopsis for the film reads: "Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel."

In addition to the on-screen siblings Brown, Cavill and Claflin, Enola Holmes 2 also stars returning cast members Helena Bonham Carter and Susan Wokoma, as well as David Thewlis (Wonder Woman) and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune).

Enola Holmes 2 is scheduled for release on Netflix in 2022.