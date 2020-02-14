Emma. director Autumn de Wilde explains the film's unusual punctuation
That full stop? Turns out it's pretty self-explanatory.
Jane Austen fans are set to flock to the cinema this Valentine's Day weekend to see the latest adaptation of her 1815 novel Emma, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the spoilt but well-meaning matchmaker.
Critics have already heaped praise on the star-studded cast (Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Gemma Whelan...) and the gorgeous, pastel-coloured sets and costumes. However, some have questioned why the film has a full-stop - or 'period', as our American cousins across the pond say - in its title.
"It’s unclear why the filmmakers insisted on end punctuation, especially considering the extreme unlikelihood that this will be the last word on the material," Variety wrote.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, director Autumn de Wilde revealed that the answer is pretty self-explanatory. "There’s a period at the end of Emma because it’s a period film," she said. "It's true!"
In other words, yes, the whole marketing for this expensive new film is based on a pun. You've got to admire that kind of dedication – full stop.
Emma is in UK cinemas now