"It’s unclear why the filmmakers insisted on end punctuation, especially considering the extreme unlikelihood that this will be the last word on the material," Variety wrote.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, director Autumn de Wilde revealed that the answer is pretty self-explanatory. "There’s a period at the end of Emma because it’s a period film," she said. "It's true!"

In other words, yes, the whole marketing for this expensive new film is based on a pun. You've got to admire that kind of dedication – full stop.

Emma is in UK cinemas now