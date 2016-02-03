Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin are ready to break hearts in first look at Me Before You
The pair are set to star in the big screen adaptation of Jojo Moyes' best-selling novel later this year
Jojo Moyes' best-seller Me Before You brought many an RT team member to tears so we can't help but feel a little quiver in our collective bottom lip as the first images from the big screen adaptation finally hit the internet.
Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin are all smiles in USA Today's sneak peek at the film, about a young working-class British woman who becomes a carer for a quadriplegic man when she loses her job at her local cafe.
Moyes' tale of small town girl Louisa (Clarke) boasts an impressive cast, with Claflin playing her charge, Will Traynor, and Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis as her fitness obsessed boyfriend, Patrick.
The trio are joined by Clarke's Game of Thrones co-star Charles Dance as Will's father, while Lou's younger sister Trina will be played by none other than Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman. Talk about your all-star British cast, eh?
Clarke revealed that she was absolutely desperate to get the role after reading Moyes' novel on the set of Terminator Genisys "with bombs exploding around me."
"Actors cannot invest too much in auditions. It's too heartbreaking if you don't get it," she told USA Today. "But this one I was like, 'I'm doing it.' I was madly into it. Every fiber of me felt like someone had written me down."
Director Thea Sharrock praised Clarke's performance, and revealed that Claflin had put in a stellar turn as Will: "Sam literally plays the part with no movement below the neck. All he had really was facial movements," she said. "That was a challenge."
We think we're going to need a considerably bigger box of tissues.
Me Before You is due to open in UK cinemas on June 3rd 2016