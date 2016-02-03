Moyes' tale of small town girl Louisa (Clarke) boasts an impressive cast, with Claflin playing her charge, Will Traynor, and Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis as her fitness obsessed boyfriend, Patrick.

The trio are joined by Clarke's Game of Thrones co-star Charles Dance as Will's father, while Lou's younger sister Trina will be played by none other than Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman. Talk about your all-star British cast, eh?

Clarke revealed that she was absolutely desperate to get the role after reading Moyes' novel on the set of Terminator Genisys "with bombs exploding around me."

"Actors cannot invest too much in auditions. It's too heartbreaking if you don't get it," she told USA Today. "But this one I was like, 'I'm doing it.' I was madly into it. Every fiber of me felt like someone had written me down."

Director Thea Sharrock praised Clarke's performance, and revealed that Claflin had put in a stellar turn as Will: "Sam literally plays the part with no movement below the neck. All he had really was facial movements," she said. "That was a challenge."

We think we're going to need a considerably bigger box of tissues.

Me Before You is due to open in UK cinemas on June 3rd 2016