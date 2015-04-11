The reports come just weeks after former Doctor Who star Matt Smith's name came up in relation to the film, which follows the life of JK Rowling's "magizoologist" Newt Scamander.

Rowling herself is writing the script, working with Harry Potter director David Yates on bringing the magical tale to the big screen as a trilogy of films.

While we’ve been waiting for the official announcement, we’ve had ideas of our own on who we’d like cast, with a fan campaign – #LukeForNewt – backing our call to see In The Flesh’s Luke Newberry cast in the lead role.

It would be incredible just to be considered for that role,” Newberry told RadioTimes.com. “It’s a world that I’m familiar with and love – I love Harry Potter – so yes I’m very grateful to my fans for thinking of me, it’s a great honour… Yes, yes, I’d love to!”