Blumhouse Productions will be behind the project. Some reports indicate that the film could yet be made at a studio other than Universal, given that Dracula is in the public domain, although this remains unlikely.

It is also understood that the new plan for a Monsterverse is very different from the original concept – with standalone, director-driven films being preferred to a vast interconnected universe in the vein of the MCU.

An unnamed producer reportedly told The Hollywood Reporter, “It's a 'best idea wins' approach and they are having the filmmakers find the individual stories.”

More like this

And an agent who is allegedly aware of Universal’s plans added, “They have multiple irons in the fire, but not all will become real.”

Directors including Paul Feig, Elizabeth Banks and John Krasinski are all reportedly in talks with the studio – although precisely which monsters they are hoping to bring to the screen remains to be seen.

There have been numerous takes on the Dracula story in recent years, including Universal’s own Dracula Untold in 2014, starring Luke Evans, and Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ small screen version which aired on BBC One over the festive season.

Advertisement

It is not yet clear which actors are in the picture to star in the new Universal version, but the lead role will no doubt be a sought-after part.