Don't Worry Darling soundtrack: All the songs in the new film

The film takes place in a seemingly utopian society that appears to model itself on mid 20th-century USA, and the soundtrack appropriately includes several hits from the era.

After months of build-up, Olivia Wilde's second feature film Don't Worry Darling arrives in UK cinemas this weekend – with Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, the film also features an original score composed by John Powell – you can find all the information you need to know below.

Don't Worry Darling soundtrack

The following songs are featured in Don't Worry Darling:

Oogum Boogum Song performed by Brenton Wood

Bang Bang performed by Dizzy Gillespie

Dresden performed by Mammoth

Don't Worry Darling score

Don't Worry Darling

The film also features an original score composed by John Powell, which is already available to listen to on Spotify and Amazon Music. The track titles are listed below:

Beginners Ballet Class

Breakfast of Champignons

Welcome to the Party

In the Bedroom

Margaret’s Flashback

Keeping House

Trolley to HQ

Waking Up to an Ever-Decreasing World

Advanced Ballet Class

Long Relaxing Bath

A Doctor Visits

Whisky by the Hearth

In the Ladies with Bunny

Whose World Is It?

Sorties & Delusions

Dinner Party Fallout

We Need to Go

Rabbit Hole

Everything Is Good Now

Catechisms & Catheters

All for You Alice

Bunny’s Wise Words

Victory Chase

End Credits (Don’t Worry Darling)

Don't Worry Darling is in UK cinemas from Friday 23rd September and the soundtrack is available to stream on Spotify and Amazon Music. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Movies hub for the latest news.

