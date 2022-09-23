Don't Worry Darling soundtrack: All the songs in the new film
The soundtrack for Olivia Wilde's thriller includes several old-timey hits.
After months of build-up, Olivia Wilde's second feature film Don't Worry Darling arrives in UK cinemas this weekend – with Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in the lead roles.
The film takes place in a seemingly utopian society that appears to model itself on mid 20th-century USA, and the soundtrack appropriately includes several hits from the era.
Meanwhile, the film also features an original score composed by John Powell – you can find all the information you need to know below.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Don't Worry Darling soundtrack
The following songs are featured in Don't Worry Darling:
Oogum Boogum Song performed by Brenton Wood
Bang Bang performed by Dizzy Gillespie
Dresden performed by Mammoth
Don't Worry Darling score
The film also features an original score composed by John Powell, which is already available to listen to on Spotify and Amazon Music. The track titles are listed below:
- Beginners Ballet Class
- Breakfast of Champignons
- Welcome to the Party
- In the Bedroom
- Margaret’s Flashback
- Keeping House
- Trolley to HQ
- Waking Up to an Ever-Decreasing World
- Advanced Ballet Class
- Long Relaxing Bath
- A Doctor Visits
- Whisky by the Hearth
- In the Ladies with Bunny
- Whose World Is It?
- Sorties & Delusions
- Dinner Party Fallout
- We Need to Go
- Rabbit Hole
- Everything Is Good Now
- Catechisms & Catheters
- All for You Alice
- Bunny’s Wise Words
- Victory Chase
- End Credits (Don’t Worry Darling)
Don't Worry Darling is in UK cinemas from Friday 23rd September and the soundtrack is available to stream on Spotify and Amazon Music. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Movies hub for the latest news.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.