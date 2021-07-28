Don’t Breathe 2: Release date, cast, plot and trailer

There’s barely been a successful horror movie in film history that hasn’t inspired at least one sequel – and one of the latest films to get a new chapter is 2016 chiller Don’t Breathe.

The suspenseful home invasion horror was a huge hit with critics and audiences on its original release, and talk of a sequel started almost immediately after its debut.

Five years later it’s almost time for that movie to hit cinemas, with writer/director Fede Álvarez back on co-writing duties – although he’s passed the directing reigns onto fellow Uruguayan Rodo Sayagues, who also had a writing credit on the first movie.

Read on for everything you need to know about the film, including when it will hit cinemas and which cast members are returning.

Don’t Breathe 2 release date

Don’t Breathe 2 has opted for the classic horror release date of Friday 13th August in the UK, the same date that it will hit cinemas in the US.

Don’t Breathe 2 cast

There isn’t too much crossover when it comes to the respective casts for the first film and the sequel – which isn’t altogether surprising given several characters were either killed off or forced to flee during the events of the original.

However Stephen Lang (Avatar) does return as the main antagonist Norman Nordstrom, aka The Blind Man, and will be taking on the lead tole in the sequel.

He’s joined in the cast by a host of relative newcomers and some more seasoned actors, with key roles played by child actor Madelyn Grace and The Killing star Brendan Sexton III.

Other stars for the film include British actors Adam Young (who recently appeared as Stan ‘Stas’ Saunders in EastEnders), Bobby Schofield (who starred alongside Sean Bean and Steven Graham in Jimmy McGovern’s Time), Rocci Williams (whose previous film credits include Wrath of Man and Angel Has Fallen) and Steffan Rhodri (who is best known for his role as Dave Coaches on Gavin and Stacey).

The cast also includes Stephanie Arcilla (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels), Diaana Babnicova (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey) and Christian Zagia (The Girl in the Spider’s Web) – the latter of whom reprises his role as Raul from the first film.

Don’t Breath 2 plot

The sequel is set eight years after the events of the first film and once again revolves around an attack on Norman Nordstrom’s house. This time, he’s living there with eleven-year-old Phoenix – attempting to rebuild the family that had been taken from him when his daughter was killed by a drunk driver.

The official synopsis reads, “In Don’t Breathe, Norman Nordstrom was underestimated by everyone because of his blindness: he revealed an unflinching will to survive and get what he wants… but also a monstrous, evil side of his personality, as nothing – no person or conscience – will stand in his way.”

It continues, “When intruders once again come to his home, this time focused on Phoenix, Norman will reveal for a second time what’s hidden inside him… and again, it will be in new and unexpected ways.”

Don’t Breathe 2 trailer

You can catch a glimpse of the sequel by watching the trailer below, and it looks set to be another suspenseful – not to mention violent – affair.

Don't Breathe 2 will arrive in UK cinemas on Friday 13th August 2021.