Meyers portrays Sam, a flashy tech entrepreneur who is severely injured in a car accident after being hit by a drunk truck driver.

In a move somewhat reminiscent of 28 Days Later, he wakes up in a virtually abandoned hospital, with the last thing he can remember being his wife saying she loves him.

After waking, Sam is in the hospital next to a seemingly comatosed patient. Only, the patient is very much alive and kicking, and possesses a level of agility usually reserved for professional athletes.

Sam is attacked and is forced to fight the man off with a scalpel when a mysterious nurse appears and sedates the patient before disappearing with him.

There is plenty of other weirdness in the hospital. One woman named Monica is at the facility for breast enhancement, and as she is lying on the surgery table waiting for her anaesthetic, she realises that the doctors have no faces.

She is actually not killed during the surgery, but after she wakes up, she is attacked by three very bloody women whose modesty is protected by bandaging.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sam hears her screams as she is attacked and comes to Monica’s help, and after assaulting one of the women, the two escape before running into a Black man named Carter who is in the hospital because he was shot by a racist police officer.

In a bit of convoluted plot mechanics, the cop is also in the hospital, injured in the encounter that landed Carter in hospital.

The gang of three look to escape the hospital and move towards a fire exit, but Sam notices that fire is slowly rising up the building from the route they were looking to flee down.

Sam is then knocked out by an orderly who appeared to threaten harm but actually comes in peace, and mops up his wounds before he wakes.

This is when another character – the wheelchair-bound Virgil – appears and suggests to Sam that they head to the roof as all lines of communication within the hospital have been severed.

The doctor who earlier treated Sam’s wounds again reappears, and instead suggests the ground floor as the best route of escape from the horrors of the hospital. Both Virgil and the doctor seem to know an impossible amount about Sam’s life.

More like this

What happens at the end of Disquiet?

Disquiet. SEAC

Sam looks outside and sees nothing but darkness, and speculates that the US has been hit by a terrorist attack - but the true force behind Disquiet is far more supernatural.

Nothing is as it seems in the hospital, with it being revealed that Sam and the rest of the characters, apart from Virgil and the doctor, are all trapped in limbo, a world between life and death.

Sam and the others were killed in the real world and have ended up in the hospital on their way to the afterlife, which explains their inability to escape the hospital in any way.

People become stuck in the hospital when they either die there or choose to stay and become the vicious inhabitants that have been attacking the characters.

Virgil and the doctor are acting as a sort of God and Satan, with Virgil attempting to take the souls to heaven while the doctor desires to drag them to hell.

Sam and Monica continue their search for an exit and they enter the morgue where numerous bodies reanimate, and they realise that the zombies are in fact the people that led to all of the characters ending up in hospital.

Everyone but Sam is taken by an invisible force, with the doctor seemingly behind everything, when Virgil rescues him.

The two head to the maternity ward where Sam is visited by an apparition of his wife, who tells him to return to his family.

It’s during the conversation with his beloved wife where Sam learns that he is in limbo, and that his earlier encounters with the old man were in fact elder, more deranged versions of himself.

Sam realises that the only route out of the hospital is through the roof, and he resists temptation to go through the basement - and after he makes it to the roof, he wakes up in the real world to tell his wife he loves her.

Disquiet is now streaming on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.