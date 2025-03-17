"From the word go, it was obvious that Marc wanted to make a Snow White for this generation," Zegler said in the film's production notes. "That is what is so poignant in our story, and I think people all over the world will be able to resonate with her."

She added: "It was really important to me that she be lovable and can be seen as feminine and very beautiful in more ways than one, while also maintaining a sense of strength and willpower."

She is joined in the cast by Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and a host of other names – read on for everything you need to know about the Snow White cast.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

Disney’s live-action Snow White cast: All the stars in the live action remake

You can find the full cast list directly below – scroll down for more detailed information about the main players.

Rachel Zegler as Snow White Emilia Faucher as young Snow White Olivia Verrall as baby Snow White

Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen

Andrew Burnap as Jonathan

Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman

Patrick Page as the Magic Mirror

George Appleby as Quigg

Colin Michael Carmichael as Farno

Samuel Baxter as Scythe

Jimmy Johnston as Finch

Dujonna Gift as Maple

Idriss Kargbo as Bingley

Jaih Betote as Norwich

Hadley Fraser as the Good King

Lorena Andrea as the Good Queen

Freya Mitchell as young Lonely Girl Zoe Athena as adult Lonely Girl

Adrian Bower as the Captain of the Guard

Felipe Bejarano as Guard Paul

Simeon Oakes as Guard Matthew

Joshmaine Joseph as Guard William

Chike Chan as Guard Arthur

Victoria Alsina as Lily

Andrew Barth Feldman (voice) and Jaih Betote (motion capture) as Dopey

Tituss Burgess (voice) and Leah Haile (motion capture) as Bashful

Martin Klebba (voice) and Omari Bernard (motion capture) as Grumpy

Jason Kravits (voice) and Dominic Owen (motion capture) as Sneezy

George Salazar (voice) and David Birch (motion capture) as Happy

Jeremy Swift (voice) and Jonathan Bourne (motion capture) as Doc

Andy Grotelueschen (voice) and Sandy Foster (motion capture) as Sleepy

Rachel Zegler plays Snow White

Rachel Zegler as Snow White. Disney

Who is Snow White? The kind, resilient, and courageous daughter of the beloved King and Queen who encouraged her to be fearless, brave, and true. She is determined to free her kingdom from her stepmother's tyranny.

What else has Rachel Zegler been in? Zegler burst onto the scene playing Maria in Steven Spielberg's 2021 West Side Story remake, and has since landed several big roles including the co-lead in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and a key part in Shazam 2: The Fury of the Gods. She is set to make her West End debut later this year – playing the lead role in Evita.

Gal Gadot plays The Evil Queen

Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Disney

Who is The Evil Queen? Snow White’s hard and unyielding stepmother who has an icy calm voice and eyes that are full of rage. She despises Snow White for her beauty and virtue and devises a wicked scheme involving a poisoned apple.

What else has Gal Gadot been in? Gadot is best-known for her roles as Wonder Woman in the DCEU and Gisele in the Fast and Furious franchise. She has also had major roles in films such as Red Notice, Death on the Nile, and Heart of Stone.

Andrew Burnap plays Jonathan

Andrew Burnap plays Jonathan.

Who is Jonathan? The leader of a group of bandits who dwell in the forest outside the castle and detest the Evil Queen.

What else has Andrew Burnap been in? Burnap has been seen in the TV shows Under the Banner of Heaven and WeCrashed and the film The Front Room, in addition to an acclaimed stage career – which included a Tony-Award winning turn in The Inheritance.

Ansu Kabia plays The Huntsman

Ansu Kabia plays The Huntsman.

Who is The Huntsman? A lackey to the Evil Queen, who is frequently called upon to do her evil bidding.

What else has Ansu Kabia been in? Kabia has had previous film roles in Last Christmas, The End We Start From and Back to Black, while on the small screen he's been in shows such as World on Fire and Miss Scarlet and The Duke.

Patrick Page voices The Magic Mirror

The Magic Mirror in Snow White. Disney

Who is The Magic Mirror? An enchanted mirror that contains a being answering the Evil Queen’s question about who is the fairest of them all.

What else has Patrick Page been in? Page has a hugely successful Broadway career – with crucial stage roles including Hadestown and How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. Film roles include Spirited and In the Heights, and TV shows such as The Gilded Age and Schmigadoon!

Andrew Barth Feldman voices Dopey

Who is Dopey? One of the Seven Dwarfs, who doesn’t speak but is able to make some other sounds.

What else has Andrew Barth Feldman been in? Feldman is known for his role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings and appearing in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Tituss Burgess voices Bashful

Who is Bashful? A shy member of the Seven Dwarfs.

What else has Tituss Burgess been in? Best known for his role as Titus Andromedon in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and has also starred in Schmigadoon! and films such as Set it Up, Dolemite Is My Name and Respect. He also originated the role of Sebastian in The Little Mermaid on Broadway.

Martin Klebba voices Grumpy

Who is Grumpy? A grouchy member of the Seven Dwarfs.

What else has Martin Klebba been in? Klebba is known for playing Marty in the Pirates of the Caribbean films and has also had roles in Jurassic World and The Electric State, among many others.

Jason Kravits voices Sneezy

Who is Sneezy? A member of the Seven Dwarfs who sneezes a lot.

What else has Jason Kravits been in? Kravits is best known for his roles as Richard Bay on The Practice while more recent credits include episodes of Search Party and Only Murders in the Building and the film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

George Salazar voices Happy

Who is Happy? A cheerful member of the Seven Dwarfs.

What else has George Salazar been in? Best known for his Broadway career, Salazar's most prominent screen credit was playing George Conway in Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Jeremy Swift voices Doc

Who is Doc? The intelligent leader of the Seven Dwarfs.

What else has Jeremy Swift been in? Swift has a number of prominent film and TV credits to his name including Gosford Park, Amazing Grace, Mary Poppins Returns, Foyle's War, Downton Abbey and The Durrells.

Andy Grotelueschen voices Sleepy

Who is Sleepy? A tired member of the Seven Dwarfs.

What else has Andy Grotelueschen been in? Grotelueschen has appeared in episodes of The Good Wife, The Knick, The Good Cop, and The Gilded Age.

Snow White will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 21st March 2025.

Ad

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.