This means that with the recently-wrapped Star Wars episode VIII and planned Episode IX, we’ll be looking at five new Star Wars movies over the next four years, with Iger also saying he and Lucasfilm exec Kathleen Kennedy had “started talking about what we’re going to do in 2021 and beyond”.

However, Iger also revealed that there was some doubt about the anthology model, saying that while “interest is high” and he loved what he’d seen people needed to manage expectations about how Rogue One would fare in comparison to last year’s Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

He added: “It does not fit neatly into the Skywalker saga.”

In summary, by 2030 literally every film in the cinema will be a Star Wars story, but be honest – you’ll love it.

Rogue One: a Star Wars story will be released in UK cinemas on 16th December