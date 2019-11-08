Disney+ announces UK release date
UK viewers will be able to watch a roster of brand new content from 2020
Disney has finally revealed the UK release date for its brand new streaming service, Disney+, which boasts Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic content all available to watch in one place.
While the streaming service will be available for US customers from 12th November, UK viewers will need to wait until after Christmas, when Disney+ will be made available from 31st March, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed.
The same goes for customers in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, while the release dates for further international markets will be "announced soon".
The new streaming service already boasts an impressive back catalogue of content, ranging from classic films like Mary Poppins, the Toy Story franchise and Frozen to Fox's The Simpsons. However, Disney has also lined up some seriously exciting TV series and films to mark their new platform and mount their defence against other big, on-demand platforms like Netflix.
In addition to live-action Lady and the Tramp remake, Disney+ will boast a roster of exclusive new Marvel TV series, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Tom Hiddleston one-off series Loki, following the version of Loki that stole the Space Stone in 2012 during the events of Avengers: Endgame.
Disney+ launches on 31st March 2020 in the UK