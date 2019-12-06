Packed with all the tropes of a classic yuletide trailer, it starts by introducing Willis’ character in voiceover: “This is John. He just wants to spend Christmas with the family… but when he gets stuck at the office party, it'll be a holiday he'll never forget!”

Cue terrorist takedowns, a “Ho. Ho. Ho.” from Alan Rickman’s Hans Gruber and text on-screen declaring: “Christmas Movie? Yippee Ki Yes!”

Overall, it’s a pretty compelling argument that Die Hard is a Christmas movie – even if Bruce Willis himself disagrees.

In July 2018, the actor addressed the debate in his Comedy Central roast, claiming: “Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. It’s a god damn Bruce Willis movie!”.

If you're in the mood to watch Die Hard now, it’s available to stream on NOW TV, or to rent on the Sky Store.