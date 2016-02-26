Star Wars parodies are not exactly a rare occurrence, but Star Wars parodies that predict the future, well that's a different matter...

That's why this 15-year-old scene from US medical comedy Scrubs caught our eye. Yes, on the surface it looks like it's simply a re-creation of the classic lightsabre battle between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader but look a little closer and the hooded, white-bearded Dr Cox looks suspiciously like the grizzled Luke Skywalker we see at the end of The Force Awakens while Dr Kelso – well, he just is Kylo Ren, right?