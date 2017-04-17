So how will this work? Say you ride an attraction that pits the First Order against the Resistance, you may be asked to pick a side - and that choice will have knock-on effects in the rest of the park. Maybe you get asked to complete a task: are you successful? This could affect what happens next to you in this "ambitious" Star Wars experience.

Disney teased details at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando this weekend, but what we don't know is how the whole thing will be executed. What is clear is that the "imagineers" and executives have big plans to use technology in a new and exciting way.

They did reveal, however, that these lands will be based on a brand new planet. In this extension of the Star Wars universe, you'll find yourself on a once-popular remote outpost somewhere on the Outer Rim, now in decline and home to people who don't want to be found - rogue traders, adventurers, smugglers and anyone trying to escape the tentacles of the First Order.

Of course, a lot of people are going to be landing on this planet very, very soon when the parks open in 2019.