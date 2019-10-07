Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Find out everything you need to know about the series below.

When is Daybreak released on Netflix?

The 10-episode series arrives on Thursday 24th October 2019.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Check it out below.

Who is in the cast?

Matthew Broderick plays Principal Michael Burr, while the cast of high schoolers is made up of Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Cody Kearsley.

What is Daybreak about?

The series follows a group of survivors at a high school after a nuclear blast eradicates half of the population and leaves some zombie-like figures roaming the town.

Executive Producer Aron Eli Coleite says that the series blends multiple genres. "It’s a coming-of age story. It’s sci-fi apocalypse. It’s comedy. It’s drama. It’s a samurai saga. It’s an epic romance," he says.

He adds: "Unlike the typical dystopian futures that we’ve seen in movies and television, this is actually the best thing that ever happened to these teenagers. All the adults are gone — or they’ve turned into monsters. This is an opportunity for the kids to make their own world."