We had also not seen anything from Doctor Who's David Tennant, who is set to play a central role in the film. Now, his character has finally been unveiled, in a first-look image and in trailer footage.

But who is Tennant playing in the film and what non-spoilery details do we know about the character?

Read on for everything you need to know about David Tennant's character in The Thursday Murder Club.

Who is David Tennant playing in The Thursday Murder Club?

David Tennant and Henry Lloyd-Hughes in The Thursday Murder Club. Giles Keyte/Netflix

It was revealed earlier this year that Tennant would be playing Ian Ventham, the brash, dodgy and unscrupulous owner of retirement village Coopers Chase.

Coopers Chase is the village where The Thursday Murder Club live and meet, but it seems that Ventham has little love for the residents.

In the trailer, he is seen at one point telling someone off screen that he is "not worried about the cantankerous old farts". Charming.

Another clip in the trailer shows him with slicked-back hair, wearing a Dolce and Gabbana T-shirt and snarling at something or someone off screen.

Meanwhile, a first-look image which has been revealed shows Tennant's Ian sat opposite his right-hand man, Henry Lloyd-Hughes's Bogdan Jankowski, in a cafe.

Ian has a coffee in front of him and the pair are leaning in, clearly deep in conversation (and perhaps one they don't want to be overheard).

Of course, book readers will know plenty more about Tennant's character Ian and how he factors into the story - but for now we'll keep this page spoiler-free so viewers coming to the tale for the first time with the film can come to it fresh.

The Thursday Murder Club will be released in cinemas on 22nd August before landing on Netflix on 28th August 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

