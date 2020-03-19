Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It is one of Lynch's rare family-friendly films (the director is best-known for darker offerings, like neo-noir mystery Blue Velvet).

It dramatises the real-life story of an elderly WWII veteran, who embarks on an epic journey across Iowa and Wisconsin on his lawnmower, to meet with his frail and estranged brother.

It stars Richard Farnsworth (Anne of Green Gables) in the lead as Alvin Straight, a performance which earned him an Academy Award nomination.

Broadcasters and streaming platforms have been extending their offerings for kids and adults as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Ahead of the expected announcement that UK schools will be closing on Friday, the BBC has revealed it is planning a slate of educational and self-learning programmes.