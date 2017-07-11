Getting down and dirty with a procyon lotor Got no people skills but he's good with motors That weird thing by his side an infantilized sequoia The two of them walk by, people say "oh boy-a"

Anyway, the reason we bring this up is because Guardians director James Gunn has revealed that this isn’t the last we’ve heard of the song, with Guardians Inferno set to receive its own special disco-themed music video starring many of the film’s cast.

“I’ve been dying to announce this, because it may be the greatest thing I’ve ever worked on, but there’s [a] video for "Guardians Inferno" - the song I wrote with Tyler Bates coming soon,” Gunn wrote on Facebook, revealing that the video will be available on the DVD release of the film next month and sharing a tantalising poster for the project.

In the picture, behind The Hoff can be spied Guardians cast members Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana and Michael Rooker all dolled up in their disco togs for the video, as well as a mysterious robot who could represent voice actors Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel (or Gunn himself).

More like this

In other words, this whole thing sounds both completely mad and utterly brilliant – just like the Guardians of the Galaxy themselves.

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be released on DVD, Blu-Ray and Digital this August