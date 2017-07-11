David Hasselhoff’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 rap is getting a music video
This already sounds incredible
If you’re one of the people who waited through the credits of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 earlier this year (and frankly, why wouldn’t you? It’s a Marvel movie), you will have been treated to a surprise song performed by David Hasselhoff that can only be described as spoken rap disco.
In case this has somehow slipped your mind (what’s wrong with you?), here’s a sample of the lyrics:
Getting down and dirty with a procyon lotor
Got no people skills but he's good with motors
That weird thing by his side an infantilized sequoia
The two of them walk by, people say "oh boy-a"
Anyway, the reason we bring this up is because Guardians director James Gunn has revealed that this isn’t the last we’ve heard of the song, with Guardians Inferno set to receive its own special disco-themed music video starring many of the film’s cast.
“I’ve been dying to announce this, because it may be the greatest thing I’ve ever worked on, but there’s [a] video for "Guardians Inferno" - the song I wrote with Tyler Bates coming soon,” Gunn wrote on Facebook, revealing that the video will be available on the DVD release of the film next month and sharing a tantalising poster for the project.
In the picture, behind The Hoff can be spied Guardians cast members Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana and Michael Rooker all dolled up in their disco togs for the video, as well as a mysterious robot who could represent voice actors Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel (or Gunn himself).
In other words, this whole thing sounds both completely mad and utterly brilliant – just like the Guardians of the Galaxy themselves.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be released on DVD, Blu-Ray and Digital this August