Cruella first reactions praise film as a Disney Devil wears Prada

Reactions to the Disney live-action remakes have been divisive, with slavish adherence to the originals prompting mixed feelings among fans – but Cruella seems to have gone down a (doggy) treat.

Much like Maleficent, Cruella flips the focus of the classic 101 Dalmatians story to focus on the villain, and will explain how aspiring London fashion designer Estella becomes the iconic dog-napping Cruella de Veil we all love to hate.

The two Emmas have been praised in particular, with Emma Stone making the character her own despite a very memorable earlier portrayal by Glenn Close, and Emma Thompson relishing her role as her very Devil Wears Prada-esque boss.

It wasn’t just the cast that received praise, however, with the 1970s punk fashion and soundtrack also being highlighted – it seems fitting, then, that a film about fashion designers is suitably stylish.

Paul Walter Houser’s (Cobra Kai) portrayal of thief Horace was also seen as a standout, as well as, of course, the dogs!

The film is released in cinemas and on Disney Plus Premier Access on Friday 28th May, but a lucky few have already seen the film already – and the reactions are overwhelmingly positive:

Cruella could be the biggest surprise of the summer. Bold, dark, & wonderfully anti-Disney. Emma Stone is perfection as Cruella. Hair & Makeup, Production Design & Costume Design are sure bets for Oscars noms. Paul Walter Hauser is terrific and Winks the dog is adorable. #Cruella pic.twitter.com/zPCdFXSGL3 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 14, 2021

The fashion received a lot of positive attention, with the film making the most of being set in 1970s London during the punk rock movement:

#Cruella is one of Disney’s strongest live-action remakes that gives an updated origin story for a new age whilst showcasing breathtaking fashion.



Emma Stone is wildly entertaining in the titular role as she fully commits to the villain persona in a fearless & bold performance. pic.twitter.com/cK583U6Ow5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 14, 2021

Paul Walter Houser, who plays one of Cruella’s accomplices, received repeated praise:

#Cruella is a wickedly fun watch w/ amazing costumes & an epic soundtrack. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are exceptionally evil & hilarious, and they make the movie memorable. Also, Paul Walter Hauser steals scenes, as he tends to do. It's like a Disneyfied DEVIL WEARS PRADA pic.twitter.com/dUSjlVlgsu — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 14, 2021

The Disney remake was also commended for its LGBTQ+ representation:

I’ve seen #Cruella…



Now THIS is the kind of #DisneyPrincess I can get behind, darling 💋💅



P.S. We have the 1st officially out and proud 🏳️‍🌈 #Disney character in her gang!



P.S.S. I’m rooting for Cruella ❤️ Jasper



Embargo lifts 5/26 pic.twitter.com/muefKIC8ER — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 14, 2021

Rotten Tomatoes editor Joel Meares hints that Cruella will still appeal to those who are not a fan of live-action remakes:

I generally have 0 interest in live-action remakes and/or villain origin stories but… have seen #Cruella and it’s SO FRIGGIN GOOD. Slaps so hard my face is still beet-red a day later.



If Devil Wears Prada meets The Witches meets Death Becomes Her sounds like your jam, see it. pic.twitter.com/CqPsOHAJnG — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) May 14, 2021

Both Emmas were noted as highlights of the film:

Emma Stone is excellent. #Cruella is a brilliant origin story with lots of heart. You won't be able to get enough of Emma Thompson's Baroness and Stone's #Cruella. pic.twitter.com/mUSBDHsxEe — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) May 14, 2021

The Devil Wears Prada influence was not lost on viewers:

#Cruella is the spiritual successor to THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA. Audaciously reshapes the infamous villain’s narrative. Nods to the animated classic are FUN. A punk glam attitude courses through the picture, from technical aspects (POPS on the big screen!) to character construction. pic.twitter.com/mmnWj8FIWD — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 14, 2021

Oh, and make sure to stick around at the end of the film, because we now know there’ll be a post-credits scene…

#Cruella is an ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS film! Every outfit is STUNNING & fits perfectly in the London punk rock era. Emma Stone is FLAWLESS as Cruella & her version blows Glenn Close's version out of the water! The soundtrack is FIRE!🔥



Don't miss the post credit scene! WOW! @cruella pic.twitter.com/2YJfP7pwzu — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 14, 2021

Cruella is released in cinemas and on Disney+ premier Access on 28th May 2021.

