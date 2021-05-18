The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. Movies
  3. Cruella first reactions praise film as a Disney Devil wears Prada
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Cruella first reactions praise film as a Disney Devil wears Prada

Good news - the Disney remake is as fun and fabulous as it looks.

Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action CRUELLA. Photo by Laurie Sparham. © 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserve

Published:

Reactions to the Disney live-action remakes have been divisive, with slavish adherence to the originals prompting mixed feelings among fans – but Cruella seems to have gone down a (doggy) treat.

Advertisement

Much like Maleficent, Cruella flips the focus of the classic 101 Dalmatians story to focus on the villain, and will explain how aspiring London fashion designer Estella becomes the iconic dog-napping Cruella de Veil we all love to hate.

The two Emmas have been praised in particular, with Emma Stone making the character her own despite a very memorable earlier portrayal by Glenn Close, and Emma Thompson relishing her role as her very Devil Wears Prada-esque boss.

It wasn’t just the cast that received praise, however, with the 1970s punk fashion and soundtrack also being highlighted – it seems fitting, then, that a film about fashion designers is suitably stylish.

Paul Walter Houser’s (Cobra Kai) portrayal of thief Horace was also seen as a standout, as well as, of course, the dogs!

The film is released in cinemas and on Disney Plus Premier Access on Friday 28th May, but a lucky few have already seen the film already – and the reactions are overwhelmingly positive:

The fashion received a lot of positive attention, with the film making the most of being set in 1970s London during the punk rock movement:

Paul Walter Houser, who plays one of Cruella’s accomplices, received repeated praise:

The Disney remake was also commended for its LGBTQ+ representation:

Rotten Tomatoes editor Joel Meares hints that Cruella will still appeal to those who are not a fan of live-action remakes:

Both Emmas were noted as highlights of the film:

The Devil Wears Prada influence was not lost on viewers:

Oh, and make sure to stick around at the end of the film, because we now know there’ll be a post-credits scene…

Cruella is released in cinemas and on Disney+ premier Access on 28th May 2021. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide. Visit our Movies hub for all the latest news. You can sign up to Disney+ now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Tags

Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Brixton Large Corner U Shape Sofa Chenille Fabric with 2 removable footstool

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Grab £99 off a Brixton U-Shape Sofa!

Get offer