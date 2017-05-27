The films will be screened in their newly restored high-resolution 4K versions, with half of proceeds going to global children's charity UNICEF, for which Sir Roger had been a goodwill ambassador since 1991.

“Sir Roger Moore left an indelible imprint on audiences worldwide," said MGM boss Gary Barber. "There is no better way to remember Roger’s legacy than bringing back his iconic performances as James Bond to cinemas across the world while aiding UNICEF, the charity he steadfastly supported.”

In the UK and America, screenings are for one night only, Wednesday 31st May. Likewise in the Netherlands, where they take place on 5th June. In Australia there are showings of the films between 5th and 7th June, and in New Zealand from 5th to 8th June.

For Yours Eyes Only stars Carole Bouquet as marine archaeologist Melina Havelock and Julian Glover as villain Aristotle Kristatos and is remembered for the theme tune by Sheena Easton.

The Spy Who Loved Me is Moore’s best-loved outing as Bond and features numerous memorable moments, from its opening ski chase and parachute jump off a mountain, Moore’s battle with Richard Kiel's toothy villain Jaws on board a train, 007's underwater car and his final scenes “keeping the British end up” with Barbara Bach’s Agent Triple X in a marine escape pod.

Visit Odeon for further details of screenings across the UK