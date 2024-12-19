The streaming platform has acquired dozens of Christmas flicks over the years and now boasts a strong collection of films, series and one-off specials.

Whether you fancy the heart-warming story of A Miracle in 34th Street or the frankly frightening escapades of Kevin McCallister in Home Alone's one and two, Disney Plus has something to suit everyone.

It also features a number of original movies like Noelle starring Anna Kendrick and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special.

So, without further ado, here's a list of the best films you can find on Disney Plus this Christmas.

Best Disney Plus Christmas movies to watch in 2024

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppet Christmas Carol. Jim Henson Productions

Kermit and his gang of incomparable puppets are joined by Michael Caine for their own special interpretation of the classic Dickens Christmas tale, in which miserly Scrooge is visited by ghosts to help him mend his selfish ways.

Noelle

Noelle. Disney

When Santa retires and his son gets cold feet, it's up to his sister, Noelle, to take over the family business and inherit the Santa role. A family comedy starring Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Shirley MacLaine and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Disney

The Guardians return in this one-off special in which the misfit superheroes travel to Earth in the efforts of cheering up Quill. Their plan... to bring him Kevin Bacon as a Christmas present.

Home Alone

Home Alone. Disney

Comedy starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister's wish to be free of his family is realised when they accidentally set off without him for a Christmas break in Paris. Suddenly finding himself home alone, Kevin's efforts to cope with the household chores are hindered by two inept criminals attempting a robbery.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 2 20th Century Fox

Sequel to the hit comedy, starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. After becoming separated from his family en route to a Christmas holiday in Florida, Kevin McCallister finds himself alone in New York, where he's destined to meet two old enemies.

A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol. Disney

Animated fantasy based on Charles Dickens's classic tale, starring Jim Carrey. In Victorian London, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge has no time for the spirit of Christmas – then some unexpected visitors show him the error of his ways.

Die Hard

Die Hard. Twentieth Century Fox

Whether you believe it's a Christmas film or not, this action movie is a classic. It follows Bruce Willis as hard-headed cop John McClane, who finds himself on Christmas Eve taking on a gang of terrorists who hold the entire offices of an LA skyscraper hostage.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. Disney

Fantasy adventure starring Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman. On Christmas Eve in Victorian London, Clara's father gives her a gift from her late mother – a locked, egg-shaped box - along with a note that reads: "Everything you need is inside."

At a ball later, Clara is encouraged to go in search of the key by her godfather, Drosselmeyer, and finds herself in a magical kingdom on the cusp of civil war.

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause. SEAC

Seasonal fantasy starring Tim Allen and Judge Reinhold. Divorced father Scott Calvin steps into Santa's shoes when the festive visitor falls off his roof, but over the following year Scott's increasing obsession with his new job loses him custody of his son. As Christmas draws near, he finds delivering presents is the least of his problems.

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 2. SEAC

Comedy sequel starring Tim Allen. It's the start of Santa Claus's busiest time of the year, but the man in red has a major problem – if he doesn't find himself a wife before Christmas Eve, he'll lose his job forever. If that wasn't bad enough, he's also starting to turn back into his Scott Calvin persona.

Meanwhile, back in his home town, Scott's teenage son has got himself into big trouble with his Yuletide-hating principal. Can Santa save his job, Christmas and his son?

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. SEAC

Third instalment in the fantasy comedy franchise, starring Tim Allen and Martin Short. It's close to Christmas and Santa Claus has his hands full.

Not only is Mrs Claus heavily pregnant, but the in-laws have come to stay and a jealous Jack Frost is planning to hijack the festive season.

Jingle All the Way

Jingle All the Way. Getty Images

A family comedy featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and actor Sinbad. On Christmas Eve, Howard Langston (Schwarzenegger) is on a mission to buy his son the most in-demand Christmas toy around, but someone else also has their eyes set on getting the Turbo Man doll.

Deck the Halls

Deck The Halls. Disney Plus

Danny DeVito and Matthew Broderick get into a neighbourly spat about who has the best-decorated house for Christmas. Hijinks ensues as the once silly competition gets far too out of hand.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas. Touchstone Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Christmas film or Halloween film? Either way, this animated musical follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, as he longs to escape the routine of Halloweentown.

Through a door in a tree, he stumbles upon Christmastown where he engineers the kidnapping of Santa Claus and wreaks havoc among the inhabitants.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Disney Enterprises / Walden Media

Fantasy adventure based on the much-loved children's book by CS Lewis, starring Tilda Swinton. During the Second World War, the four Pevensie children are evacuated to stay with an old professor in his country manor.

The youngest, Lucy, stumbles upon an enchanted wardrobe that leads to the magical realm of Narnia, a land populated by talking animals and mythical creatures that has fallen under the malevolent spell of the icy White Witch.

Miracle on 34th Street

Miracle on 34th Street. SEAC

Beloved family classic starring Richard Attenborough and Mara Wilson. When Kris Kringle, a department store Santa, is threatened with being institutionalised in the run up to Christmas, a young girl and her mother set out to prove he is the real Santa Claus.

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas Disney

Anthology of three animated festive tales featuring the Disney characters. Donald Duck finds himself reliving Christmas day with his nephews over and over again, Goofy tries to convince his son that there really is a Santa Claus, and Mickey and Minnie Mouse both give up something special to get each other a present.

The Family Stone

Disney Plus

Diane Keaton, Rachel McAdams and Sarah Jessica Parker star in this comedy about a woman meeting her boyfriend's family for the first time.

When their values and opinions clash, the gathering starts to get heated.

