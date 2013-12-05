Ever wondered what Batman wears while he's relaxing in front of the telly after a hard day's crime-fighting? Wonder no more...

Marvel at this

What's better than a board game at Christmas? Well, Marvel-themed Monopoly of course. Instead of buying property, buy up collector's editions of top Marvel comics.

Join team Loki

Show your team colours with this cheeky Loki t-shirt, inspired by Tom Hiddleston's Thor character. Warning: Ricky Martin song likely to get stuck in your head on wearing.

Brew a hero

Whether you're keeping your true identity under wraps or brushing up your superhero skills there's a mug that's right for you. Delicately handmade in a choice of two sizes the set is great for the big and little superhero in your life.

Hammer time

If you're going to be opening bottles, open them with superhero style.

Drink up, up and away...

Hate your early morning commute? Blast through it with this Superman travel mug, just dying to get you where you need to go just that little bit quicker* (*it obviously can't do this, public transport is its own beast, but darn it, it wants to).

Spice up your life

Give dinner times an action makeover with this condiment gun. Putting ketchup on your burger will never be the same again.

Hanging around

Who better to guard your keys than Spiderman? He'll never Lego of them (sorry). Just don't blame him when you still can't find them at the bottom of your bag at the end of the night...

Ask a superhero

Not sure what to do after all that internet browsing? Let this iPad cover guide you.

All wrapped up

Feel like Wonder Woman every day with this cosy bathrobe, perfect for when you've got to tackle that early morning rush... or lazy afternoon snooze.

