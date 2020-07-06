Joker director Todd Phillips is attached to helm the film, which will be Hemsworth's second Netflix original production after the action-packed Extraction, which released earlier this year.

In an interview with Total Film, Hemsworth said: "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor."

"There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude. I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I’m really looking forward to doing."

He added: "I’m going to be blonde, probably balding and with a ‘tache."

The film appears to be in the early stages of development, with Hemsworth revealing to Screen Rant in April that he is yet to read a finished script.

It's unclear when filming could begin, given current difficulties faced by the film and television industry due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as Hemsworth's commitments to his next Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

