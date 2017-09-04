Dodger was pretty pleased to see him.

There was a lot of wiggling around and a lot of face licking (from Dodger, we should say). And there was some laughter and spluttering (that's from Evans himself).

It's a moment the two have been looking forward to for a long time...

More like this

Advertisement

Evans has spent the last couple of months counting down to the big reunion by posting photos of his cute pup on Twitter.