“Scheduling would still have to be worked out, but sources insist Ejiofor is the front-runner for the job”, reports Variety.

If Chiwetel is cast, in what is currently referred to as Bond 24, he’ll follow in the footsteps of Javier Bardem who tormented Bond and MI5 in Skyfall, Quantum of Solace’s baddie Mathieu Amalric and Casino Royale’s Mads Mikkelsen.

This wouldn’t be Chiwetel’s first spin as a baddie, starring in Joss Whedon’s Serenity in 2005.

He’d certainly be joining a hefty cast list with Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw alongside Craig.

It’s rumoured production will start this summer for a 2015 release.

