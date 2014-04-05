Chiwetel Ejiofor to play next James Bond villain?
12 Years a Slave star said to be “front-runner” for role opposite Daniel Craig
James Bond has apparently found its next villain in the form of BAFTA-winning actor Chiwetel Ejiofor.
The actor, who starred in the Oscar-winning film 12 Years a Slave, is rumoured to be the top choice to star opposite 007 Daniel Craig.
“Scheduling would still have to be worked out, but sources insist Ejiofor is the front-runner for the job”, reports Variety.
If Chiwetel is cast, in what is currently referred to as Bond 24, he’ll follow in the footsteps of Javier Bardem who tormented Bond and MI5 in Skyfall, Quantum of Solace’s baddie Mathieu Amalric and Casino Royale’s Mads Mikkelsen.
This wouldn’t be Chiwetel’s first spin as a baddie, starring in Joss Whedon’s Serenity in 2005.
More like this
He’d certainly be joining a hefty cast list with Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw alongside Craig.
It’s rumoured production will start this summer for a 2015 release.