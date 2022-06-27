Doctor Strange’s Chiwetel Ejiofor on “richer” future of Baron Mordo

Although set up to be a major villain at the end of the first film, which was released back in 2016, Mordo ended up having a somewhat reduced role in the much-hyped follow-up.

Chiwetel Ejiofor has discussed the future of his Marvel Studios character Baron Mordo, who recently returned in blockbuster sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

Not only did Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) assume the position of primary antagonist, but the mainline Earth-616 version of Mordo actually never once appeared, with Ejiofor instead playing a variant from an alternate universe.

This means there are still a lot of unanswered questions about what exactly the character is up to in the MCU, but Ejiofor has suggested we could find out more soon while speaking to RadioTimes.com.

"I think there's loads that Mordo has [to explore], I think he's such a fascinating character. So I think it's a very rich space," he began.

Since the release of Multiverse of Madness, unconfirmed reports of extensive deleted material have been circulating, but Ejiofor assured that he is happy with the edit that made it into cinemas.

"I love the film and the story and I just feel like it's a world that's continuing to grow and will get richer," added The Man Who Fell to Earth star.

With much of Marvel Studios' Phase Four content now released, fans are clamouring for details on what's next for the franchise and may get some answers soon.

Producer Kevin Feige has suggested that he will offer insight into future plans at this year's San Diego Comic-Con in July, where Marvel Studios has not had a presence since 2019's bombshell presentation.

