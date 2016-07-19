Translation is a tricky business. Some languages are so different that certain words don’t have any sort of equivalent, some have grammar rules that mangle important lines and sometimes key plot points can be lost due to the specific double meaning one language has that another lacks.

So it’s perhaps not surprising that when you translate a film series like Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (one full of weird and wonderful made-up words) into Chinese and then turn on English subtitles, the resulting dialogue is a bit nonsensical, as one reddit user has discovered (with a few choice examples below).