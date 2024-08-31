There are no details as of yet about what role Mercury Prize-nominated Charlie XCX will play in the erotic thriller, which is written by director Araki (Totally F***ed Up, Kaboom), and Karley Sciortino.

Production is due to start in October.

The synopsis for the film reads: "How far is too far? When fresh-faced Elliot (Hoffman) lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde), his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse. But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.

"Featuring outrageous characters and a playful sense of humor, I Want Your Sex will upend expectations in a way that will both shock and delight!”

I Want Your Sex marks Charlie XCX's second movie role after she was cast in Daniel Goldhaber's Faces of Death remake last year.

Faces of Death also stars Barbie Ferreira and Dacre Montgomery.

