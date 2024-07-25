The prize recognises the best British or Irish album of the last 12 months, with records released between 15th July 2023 and 12th July 2024 eligible for this year's award.

Boys singer Charli XCX, who was nominated for the prize in 2020, has made the list with her sixth studio album, Brat, which has become a pop culture phenomenon and sparked a new viral style trend since its release last month.

Cat Burns was also nominated for album Early Twenties, while The Last Dinner Party were picked for Prelude to Ecstasy.

Others who made the cut include Corinne Bailey Rae (Black Rainbows), BERWYN (Who Am I) and English Teacher (This Could Be Texas).

The overall winner of the 2024 Mercury Prize will be announced in September.

Last year, the prize was won by Ezra Collective for their album Where I'm Meant to Be.

Mercury Prize shortlist 2024: Full list of nominees

Cat Burns. Samir Hussein / Getty Images.

The full shortlist for the 2024 Mercury Prize is as follows:

Barry Can’t Swim – When Will We Land?

– When Will We Land? BERWYN – Who Am I

– Who Am I Beth Gibbons – Lives Outgrown

– Lives Outgrown Cat Burns – early twenties

– early twenties Charli XCX – Brat

– Brat CMAT – Crazymad, for Me

– Crazymad, for Me Corinne Bailey Rae – Black Rainbows

– Black Rainbows corto.alto – Bad with Names

– Bad with Names English Teacher – This Could Be Texas

– This Could Be Texas Ghetts – On Purpose, With Purpose

– On Purpose, With Purpose Nia Archives – Silence Is Loud

– Silence Is Loud The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy

The Mercury Prize shortlist comes after it was confirmed that the live final ceremony had been scrapped.

Shortlisted artists have previously performed songs from their shortlisted albums in front of a live audience at the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

