Just when we thought that the film Cats couldn't get any more terrifying, it turns out that somewhere out there in the ether there's allegedly a 'butthole cut' of the movie, which includes the anuses of the CGI-ed feline characters.

The Twitter hashtag "#ReleaseTheButtholeCut" began trending yesterday after writer Jack Waz alleged that an acquaintance of his, a VFX producer, "was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before".