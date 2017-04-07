“This news is legendary!” Disney said of the announcement. “Recipients are chosen for their remarkable impact and contributions to The Walt Disney Company, and this year the Disney Legends Awards celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Hamill and Fisher in 2014

“We couldn’t be more excited for these amazing artists to join past Disney Legends such as Julie Andrews, Alan Menken, Robin Williams, and George Lucas (to name a few!)”

More like this

Advertisement

The ceremony will be hosted by Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, and will take place on Friday 14th July.