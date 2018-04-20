“I wanted it to be clear from the beginning that Claire has changed and she’s wearing heels still,” Howard told EW. “A person can have an inner journey and still love heels! And, yes, she’s prepared to go to the island and she’s wearing boots.”

Speaking about the reaction to her heels in the first film, Howard said: “We didn’t think that folks were going be as excitable as they were”. She also added that co-writer/executive producer Colin Trevorrow wanted to make sure that the audience’s concerns were heard, but that he also maintained the shoes stayed close to her character.

But while the costume may suit Claire, Howard herself struggled with the footwear during the filming of Jurassic World and even had to undergo special heel stunt training. “It was dangerous wearing heels all the time. It was dangerous!” the actor previously told RadioTimes.com.

“But it was important to me – it was hard for me to be Claire without those heels. It was like her armour, you know? It was her strength. So yeah, I ran through the jungle, for a few months, in high-heeled shoes!”

Here's hoping the heels provide enough armour to halt a new herd of deadly dinos and an exploding volcano.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is due to be released 7 June 2018 in UK cinemas