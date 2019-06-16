However, it now appears Bond 25 is back on track, with Bond star Daniel Craig now returning to duty as 007.

The 51-year-old sustained an injury to his ankle while filming an action sequence in Jamaica in May.

The injury put Craig out of action as he then underwent minor surgery, and was forced to bow out of filming to recover.

Fans were concerned as to whether the news meant the latest Bond flick would be delayed once more, however, the official Bond Twitter account was keen to stress that the film was still on track with its April 3rd 2020 release date.

And now it appears Craig is more than fit and ready to return, with the 007 Twitter account showing a photo the actor working out.

They captioned the image, “Daniel Craig hitting the gym hard at Pinewood Studio prepping for shooting next week!”

Craig is not the only person who has suffered an injury while working on Bond 25.

Earlier this month, an explosion caused a minor injury to a crew member, and destroyed some of the 007 stage at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

Bond 25 has been hit with a slew of problems in its production, seeing original director Danny Boyle pull out over creative differences.

Cary Fukanaga now directing the latest film in the famous franchise.

While details of the film’s plot are still unknown, executive producer Barbara Broccoli revealed the upcoming film will start with Bond living in the Caribbean, no longer working as a spy.

“Bond is not on active service when we start the film, he is actually enjoying himself in Jamaica. We consider Jamaica Bond’s spiritual home. He starts his journey here," she said in the film's production launch in April this year.

Alongside Craig and new villain Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes (M), Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner) and Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) will all be back in the new Bond film.

Bond 25 is scheduled for release in the UK on 3rd April 2020