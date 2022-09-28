The film includes a score by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis in addition to a soundtrack that features snippets of several songs from the films Monroe starred in – including Niagara, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Some Like It Hot.

Andrew Dominik's new Marilyn Monroe film Blonde is now available to stream on Netflix – with Ana de Armas starring as the Hollywood icon in a fictionalised take on her life.

You can find a full tracklist of both the soundtrack and the score below.

Blonde soundtrack

Ev-ry Baby Needs a Da-Da-Daddy – Lester Lee and Allan Roberts (from Ladies of the Chorus)

Kiss – Haven Gillespie and Lionel Newman (from Niagara)

Rose and Patrick – Sol Kaplan (from Niagara)

Strangled – Sol Kaplan (from Niagara)

Bye Bye Baby – Jule Styne and Leo Robin (from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes)

Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend – Jule Styne and Leo Robin (from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes)

Warm and Tender – Nick Cave, Fiora Cutler, Tim Davies and Eldad Guetta

Bright Horses – Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

I Wanna Be Loved By You – Bert Kalmar, Harry Ruby and Herbert Stothart (from Some Like It Hot)

La Cumparsita – Gerardo H Matos Rodriguez, Enrique Pedro Maroni and Pascual Contursi (from Some Like It Hot)

Runnin' Wild – Arthur Gibbs, Leo Wood and Joseph Grey (from Some Like It Hot)

Blonde score

All tracks written and performed by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.

Pearly Shard Fire in the Hills Gemini Abortion Glass Sliver Gemini Acoustic Goddess Of Love On A Subway Grating Strawberry Bright Horses (Instrumental) Peroxide I Love Love Love You All Wig Nembutal A World of Light

Blonde is available to stream on Netflix now.

