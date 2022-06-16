Based on the fictionalised biography by novelist Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde will chart Monroe's meteoric rise to fame as well as her sad decline, which ended with her tragic death in 1962, at the age of 36.

Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in the stunning teaser trailer for Blonde , which is an upcoming Netflix original film inspired by the life of the ill-fated star.

De Armas takes on the daunting job of portraying Monroe, with fans excited to see how she does following a string of acclaimed performances in Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out and No Time to Die.

We get our first glimpse in the brief teaser released today, in which de Armas debuts as Monroe, who can be seen nervously preparing for a show in a dressing room with her make-up artist.

"Please come, don't abandon me," she tearfully pleas, with the eventual reveal being that Norma Jeane is begging her superstar alter-ego Marilyn to come to the forefront, giggling when she does so.

In an interview with Netflix, de Armas outlined the ambition of Blonde director Andrew Dominik, explaining how the private life led by Monroe is to be a key focus of the film.

“He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen," she said.

You can check out the teaser trailer for Blonde below.

The film made headlines earlier this year after being branded with a rare "adults only" NC-17 rating in the United States due to the inclusion of "some sexual content".

Blonde also stars Bobby Cannavale and Adrien Brody as Monroe's husbands Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller respectively, while Danish actor Caspar Phillipson plays President John F Kennedy.

Blonde is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 23rd September. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

