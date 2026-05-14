The BFI have confirmed that new ITV natural history series Force of Nature will have its European premiere as part of its London Climate Action Week line-up this year.

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The week-long programme is packed with screenings and events across BFI IMAX and BFI Southbank, which will highlight fresh perspectives on the climate crisis and explore our evolving relationship with nature.

Docuseries Force of Nature, which is narrated by The Walking Dead actor Andrew Lincoln, will premiere at BFI IMAX on 22 June, ahead of its arrival on ITV1 and ITX later this year.

Through character-led storytelling, the docuseries focuses on nature’s resilience and survival in the face of hurricanes, floods, droughts and wildfires, showcasing both the ferocity of Earth’s forces and the ingenuity of animal survival.

Appearing at the BFI IMAX for a Q&A following this special preview will be ITV controller of factual Jo Clinton-Davis, Plimsoll Productions executive producer Mark Brownlow, and series producer Seb Illis.

Andrew Lincoln will narrate the new ITV docuseries. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The line-up will also include a 3D screening of Jurassic Park (1993) on 28 June at BFI IMAX, which will be introduced by The Wildlife Trusts chief executive Craig Bennett, and a screening of Jaws (1975) on 31 May, which will be introduced by ZSL (Zoological Society London) marine scientists Dr David Curnick and Joanna Barke.

There will also be a screening of Brazilian Cinema Novo film Iracema: Uma Transa Amazônica (1975) on 25 June, as well as a showing of Brazilian Indian animated family adventure Noah’s Ark on 28 June.

Disney’s sci-fi animated film Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001) will also be shown at BFI IMAX on 27 June as part of the week-long line-up. The event will include a discussion with Climate justice advocate Samia Dumbuya and film critic Kambole Campbell.

Elsewhere, movie fans can also look forward to Film Society 38 at BFI Southbank on 7 June - the Film’s Society’s tribute to women filmmakers - which will be introduced by BFI National Archive curator Bryony Dixon and feature a programme of films produced or directed by women.

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This programme will include a screening of Mary Field’s Secrets of Nature (1930), a documentary film series which captures the world of fungi through micro-cinematography and time-lapse photography.

Throughout June, to mark the recent centenary of his birth, the BFI is also set to celebrate the cinema of Ritwik Kumar Ghatak through screenings of A River Called Titas (1973) - his adaptation of Adwaita Mallabarman’s novel about a fishing community whose lives depend on a dying river - on 13 and 27 June.

For further details, visit the official BFI website.

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