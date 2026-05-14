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The Walking Dead icon stars in series confirmed for BFI's London Climate Action Week programming
ITV docuseries Force of Nature, which is narrated by actor Andrew Lincoln, will premiere as part of the line-up.
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Published: Thursday, 14 May 2026 at 11:00 am
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