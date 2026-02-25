❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Walking Dead icon confirmed for all-new ITV series - and not in a role you would expect
The actor said the new series is "unlike any series I have ever worked on before".
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 25 February 2026 at 11:12 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad