Andrew Lincoln will narrate a brand new ITV series, Force of Nature, coming to ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

In what has been described as a "fascinating" six part series three years in the making, Force of Nature will reveal how nature is fighting back against today's extreme weather.

Told through dramatic and character-led storytelling, the series captures nature's resilience in the face of hurricanes, floods, droughts and wildfires - showcasing the ferocity of earth's forces and the ingenuity of animal survival.

Andrew Lincoln said: "Force of Nature is unlike any series I have ever worked on before. The team have done an excellent job at capturing the breathtaking wildlife in all its glory. To see these animals up close and personal is a privilege, and a real insight into the battles nature endures every day. The show captures what other wildlife series have not, as we reveal the real impact the weather has on the world’s creatures."

From chimpanzees in Senegal to sea otters in California and 40,000 Caribbean flamingos to Arctic polar bears, the stunning series brings to life the trials and tribulations of the animal world.

Andrew Lincoln previously collaborated with ITV in drama series Coldwater. Sister Pictures

ITV factual controller, Jo Clinton Davis, commented: "We are excited to bring such a groundbreaking and insightful series to ITV focusing on the ever changing world of the animal kingdom, shot so beautifully by Plimsoll Productions.

"The mammoth task of filming for three years across all manners of dangerous terrain is no mean feat and the narration by Andrew Lincoln brings to life what is a fascinating piece of television."

Force of Nature is part of ITV's commitment to the climate content pledge, in which the channel signed in 2021 alongside other major UK streamers and broadcasters. The pledge signals a commitment to include programmes in our content line-up which helps audiences understand climate-related issues and inspire greener choices.

Head of natural history at Plimsoll Productions, Mark Brownlow, added: "I was the series producer of Blue Planet 2 and exec produced Frozen Planet 2. But this series is bigger and tells the most important story of our time.

"Extreme weather affects each and every one of us. For the first time we tell the uplifting story of a heroic cast of animals fighting back against these biblical weather events. It has heart and drama and from the get go it will keep the audience on the edge of their seats!"

Force of Nature will air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

