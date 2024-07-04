Given its iconic status – and indeed the title of the film – it's no surprise to find that the tune once again features prominently in new sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, worked into a new original score penned by prolific film composer Lorne Balfe.

And that's not the only familiar tune which makes it into the new film, with songs such as Glenn Frey's The Heat Is On, Bob Seger's Shakedown and The Pointer Sisters's Neutron Dance all heard on the soundtrack having previously featured in earlier films in the franchise.

Meanwhile, there are also tracks from Billy Idol, Mary J Blige and Lil Nas X – you can find the full Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F soundtrack below.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F soundtrack – All the songs in Netflix sequel

The following tracks can all be heard in the new film:

The Heat Is On performed by Glenn Frey

performed by Glenn Frey I Don't F**k with You performed by Big Sean feat E40

performed by Big Sean feat E40 Shakedown performed by Bob Seger

performed by Bob Seger Players (Sync Edit) performed by Coi Leray

performed by Coi Leray Hot in the City performed by Billy Idol

performed by Billy Idol Neutron Dance performed by The Pointer Sisters

performed by The Pointer Sisters Family Affair performed by Mary J Blige

performed by Mary J Blige La Manera De Vivir performed by performed by NOYSE, Aestro

performed by performed by NOYSE, Aestro Energy performed by iZNiiK

performed by iZNiiK Helen performed by Qasim Naqvi

performed by Qasim Naqvi Milkshake performed by Kelis

performed by Kelis Maneater performed by Patricia Castillo

performed by Patricia Castillo Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run) performed by Billy Ocean

performed by Billy Ocean Here We Go! performed by Lil Nas X

