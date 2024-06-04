Meanwhile, if you're after something a little different there are plenty of star-studded original films to look forward too – with Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer and Austin Butler leasing 1960s set drama The Bikeriders and Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos reuniting with Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe for anthology film Kinds of Kindness.

Plus, if you're a fan of TV sensation Yellowstone, you'll no doubt be excited by the prospect of Kevin Costner's passion project Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter One, the first instalment of what he plans to be an epic four-part Western,

To help you pick out the highlights, we've put together a selection of some of the best films to watch this month – check out the video above or read on for our choices.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys Ride or Die. Sony

Release date: Wednesday 5th June in cinemas

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return for the fourth instalment in the action comedy franchise – which sees Mike and Marcus turned into fugitives after they are framed while investigating corruption within the Miami PD.

This forces them to work outside the law in order to solve a case after their former Captain Conrad Howard is posthumously accused of being involved with the Romanian Mafia, with plenty of high octane action sequences as a result.

The Watched

Georgina Campbell and Dakota Fanning in The Watched. WB

Release date: Friday 7th June in cinemas

Ishana Night Shyamalan – daughter of M Night – makes her feature debut with this horror film that follows 28-year-old artist Mina (Dakota Fanning) after she gets stranded in an Irish forest and is stalked by mysterious creatures.

Based on a novel of the same name by AM Shine, the film sees Mina bond with three strangers who share her predicament – played by Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan and Olwen Fouéré – as they try to work out what is going on.

Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2. Pixar

Release date: Friday 14th June in cinemas

The follow-up to Pixar's 2015 hit introduces several new characters as Riley enters her teenage years – with Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri) and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) among the new emotions we meet inside HQ.

Familiar characters Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust are somewhat taken aback by these new arrivals, and must do all they can to navigate Riley through some challenging times.

Sasquatch Sunset

Jesse Eisenberg and Christophe Zajac-Denek in Sasquatch Sunset.

Release date: Friday 14th June in cinemas

This offbeat drama premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and stars Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough as members of a family of Sasquatches who are forced to reckon with changes in their environment.

Directed by brothers David and Nathan Zellner and boasting Ari Aster as an executive producer, the film unfolds over one year as we follow the unique family going about their lives in the wilderness of Northern California.

The Bikeriders

om Hardy as Danny and Austin Butler as Benny in The Bikeriders. Universal

Release date: Friday 21st June in cinemas

Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy star in this drama about Vandals MC, a Chicago motorcycle club in the 1960s.

Written and directed by Jeff Nichols and inspired by a photobook of the same name by Danny Lyon the film follows the club over roughly a decade as it changes and evolves, moving from a club for enthusiasts into an organised crime syndicate.

Green Border

Green Border.

Release date: Friday 21st June in cinemas

This acclaimed Polish drama won the Special Jury Prize at last year's Venice Film Festival and explores the treacherous path taken by refugees from the Middle East and Africa as they attempt to secure safe passage to the European Union.

The film unfolds from the various perspectives of a newly minted activist who has given up her comfortable life, a young border guard, and a Syrian refugee family.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Lupita Nyong'o in A Quiet Place: Day One. Paramount Pictures/ YouTube.

Release date: Thursday 27th June in cinemas

The third entry in the Quiet Place franchise takes us back to the first day of the alien invasion – with Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn leading a brand new cast and Pig director Michael Sarnoski taking the reigns behind the camera.

Nyong'o plays a woman named Sam who – along with her cat Frodo –must find a way to survive the invasion in New York City, forming an alliance with a young man called Eric (Quinn) as they learn how to avoid the bloodthirsty creatures with ultrasonic sound hearing.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1

Horizon. WB

Release date: Friday 28th June in cinemas

A self-funded passion project for Kevin Costner – who directs, co-writes and stars – this is the first chapter in a planned four-part epic Western about the expansion of the American West, which also stars Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Giovanni Ribisi, among others.

The sprawling film takes place in 1859 in territories between Wyoming and Kansas, and introduces us to many of the characters who will play a major part in the subsequent films.

Kinds of Kindness

Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe in Kinds of Kindness.

Release date: Friday 28th June in cinemas

Hot on the heels of the acclaimed Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos returns with this three hour absurdist anthology starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe and many other big-name stars.

The film consists of three distinct but loosely connected stories, titled The Death of RMF, RMF is Flying, and RMF Eats a Sandwich, respectively – with most of the cast appearing in different roles in each segment.

