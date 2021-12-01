What’s the best Christmas film of all time? Vote now

The question as to what’s the best Christmas film of all time is never an easy one to answer – for every person who believes Frank Capra’s Golden Age classic It’s a Wonderful Life is the unassailable winner, there’s another who reckons The Muppet Christmas Carol is the true number one.

Advertisement

And so, as we head into December and the icy cold weather continues, it’s time to ask

We’ve shortlisted a total of 23 films for you to choose from – the earliest released in 1946 and the latest from just one year ago – and there’s a fairly wide range of movies in all sorts of genres, so no one should have any trouble finding at least one prized gem they’re happy to go to bat for.

The list includes no fewer than three different versions of A Christmas Carol – Scrooge from 1951, Bill Murray-starring comedy version Scrooged from 1988, and the Muppets’ take on Dickens’ classic Yuletide yarn from 1992 – as well as two well-loved romcoms from the mid-’00s, a number of family favourites including Elf and Arthur Christmas, and even a couple of highlights from Netflix’s plentiful supply of holiday movies.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

And there are plenty of other treats as well, including a classic Christmas musical in the shape of White Christmas, a beloved Raymond Briggs animation in The Snowman, two films from the Home Alone franchise, and the essential inclusion of Die Hard – which absolutely is a Christmas film.

Advertisement

Last year, our poll was topped by It’s a Wonderful Life, but can something knock it off the top spot this time around? Vote below to have your say.