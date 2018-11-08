They've also confirmed that the film will arrive sooner than expected, with a short run in theatres on 29th November before worldwide release on Netflix on 7th December.

The trailer shows young, jungle-dweller Mowgli attempt to integrate into human society for the first time after being raised by some friendly CGI animals (voiced by Christian Bale and Cate Blanchett), before coming up against Khan. Check it out below.

Mowgli is the second Jungle Book adaptation in three years, after Jon Favreau's 2016 feature. It is also Andy Serkis' second feature in the director's chair, after last year's Breathe with Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy.

It is one of four Netflix films to receive a theatrical release as part of their new strategy, which may or may not be related to a certain awards ceremony in February next year...

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle will be released in select theatres on 29th of November, before arriving on Netflix on 7th December