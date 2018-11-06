Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Who are Benedict Cumberbatch’s naughtiest Sherlock and Avengers co-stars?

Who are Benedict Cumberbatch’s naughtiest Sherlock and Avengers co-stars?

We sat down with the Grinch actor to find out who's naughty and who's nice...

Benedict Cumberbatch

His latest character, The Grinch, surely belongs on Santa Claus’ naughty list but which of Benedict Cumberbatch’s co-stars would find themselves in hot water with Father Christmas?

Advertisement

That’s the question RadioTimes.com put to the Avengers and Sherlock star when we caught up with him in London.

Cumberbatch, who voices the titular mean green Christmas-hating machine in The Grinch (the latest adaptation of Dr Seuss’ famous tale) has worked with many famous faces, from Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr to Karen Gillan, Tom Holland, Lara Pulver, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Martin Freeman, Chris Pratt and more.

Who among them belongs on the naughty list? Who’s super nice? And which list does Mr Cumberbatch thinks he belongs on?

Let’s find out…

Advertisement

The Grinch opens in UK cinemas on 9th November

Tags

All about Sherlock

Benedict Cumberbatch
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Benedict Cumberbatch in Brexit drama, C4

First look trailer for Benedict Cumberbatch’s new Brexit drama

Brexit eye roll, All 4

Audience member caught doing massive eye roll as Nigel Farage discusses Brexit on Channel 4

C4, TL

Brexit: The Uncivil War on Channel 4: Everything you need to know about the new drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch

First look at David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Amazon Prime Video's Good Omens (Amazon)

When is Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens released on Amazon Prime and BBC? Who is in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more