Who are Benedict Cumberbatch’s naughtiest Sherlock and Avengers co-stars?
We sat down with the Grinch actor to find out who's naughty and who's nice...
His latest character, The Grinch, surely belongs on Santa Claus’ naughty list but which of Benedict Cumberbatch’s co-stars would find themselves in hot water with Father Christmas?
That’s the question RadioTimes.com put to the Avengers and Sherlock star when we caught up with him in London.
- “I had to posh up for Patrick Melrose”: Benedict Cumberbatch on fame, #MeToo, and wild swimming
- Benedict Cumberbatch reveals Doctor Strange’s fate after Avengers 4
- First look trailer for Benedict Cumberbatch’s new Brexit drama
Cumberbatch, who voices the titular mean green Christmas-hating machine in The Grinch (the latest adaptation of Dr Seuss’ famous tale) has worked with many famous faces, from Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr to Karen Gillan, Tom Holland, Lara Pulver, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Martin Freeman, Chris Pratt and more.
Who among them belongs on the naughty list? Who’s super nice? And which list does Mr Cumberbatch thinks he belongs on?
Let’s find out…
The Grinch opens in UK cinemas on 9th November