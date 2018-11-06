Accessibility Links

First look trailer for Benedict Cumberbatch’s new Brexit drama

Brexit: The Uncivil War will see the star play the campaign director for Vote Leave

Benedict Cumberbatch in Brexit drama, C4

Channel 4 has shared a teaser for their upcoming series Brexit: The Uncivil War which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings, the political advisor who served as lead strategist for the Vote Leave campaign.

The clip sees the star looking a little haggard with a receding hair line, speaking to the camera in a northern accent about the outcome of the Brexit vote. Cumberbatch has been aged-up for the role with the brief footage showing his character reflecting on how we all feel when we hear the word “Brexit”.

“Everyone knows who won,” he says, “but not everyone knows how”.

Check out the teaser below.

The drama, which is written by Olivier Award-winning playwright James Graham (Quiz, Ink) and directed by Toby Haynes (Black Mirror, Sherlock), is set to air on Channel 4 in 2019.

Rory Kinnear will star opposite Cumberbatch as Craig Oliver, David Cameron’s former director of communications, who worked on the remain campaign.

